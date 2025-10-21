Without Borders: A Travel Love Story
My first short film documentary about love, travel, and relationship happiness
Last year was the first time I () attempted to record my vacation with my wife while traveling throughout Turkey. It was an unforgetable experience and one I was glad to capture on video.
However, this year, I wanted to do something that was different. I wanted to produce a short documentary style film not just highlighting our travels but to show the world our love for each other.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
It dawned on me that there isn’t a lot of content out there talking about genuine love because the conversation is dominated by nihilism surrounding men, women and their ability to romantically co-exist long term.
In this 30 minute film, you’ll capture exactly why I am in love with my wife, Michele.
I hope you enjoy this and please share this to anyone who doubts genuine love still exists. If you’d like more content like this, please leave a comment. God bless!