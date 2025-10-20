In this video,

follows Scott Presler, founder of Early Vote Action, around New Jersey to answer the question of it is possible that New Jersey will flip Republican in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

What he encountered were New Jersey residents who were tired of the status quo of unafordability and bad policies and were open to an alternative.

This video is accompanied by an article written by him as well: https://nypost.com/2025/10/19/opinion/new-jerseys-last-chance-for-change-is-on-the-campaign-trail-as-scott-presler-hopes-to-repeat-his-pennsylvania-success/